Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers reported around 16% rise in its consolidated profit at ₹1,570.8 crore for the December quarter 2021-22. The company had registered a profit after tax of ₹1,360 crore for the same period a year ago.

Indus Towers' revenue was higher at ₹6,927 crore during the third quarter compared to ₹6,736 crore in the corresponding period of last year (2020-21).

The country's largest mobile tower firm merged with Bharti Infratel in November 2020. The firm's total mobile tower base increased to 1,84,748 from 1,75,510 on a year-on-year basis.

The net debt on the firm with lease liabilities increased to ₹19,135 crore from ₹14,197 crore.

"At Indus Towers, the quarter marked completion of a year of operations of the merged entity which has made our industry leadership positioning more robust.

"Our steady operational and financial performance during the quarter was reassuring. We believe that our focus to promote passive infrastructure sharing and capitalize on adjacencies will help us further strengthen our commitment of Putting India First through connecting lives," MD and CEO Bimal Dayal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.