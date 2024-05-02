Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.45% YOY

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.45% YOY

Livemint

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.52% YoY & profit increased by 32.45% YoY

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : Indus Towers declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 32.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 20.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 18.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.88 for Q4 which increased by 32.75% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7193.27199-0.08%6752.9+6.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total587.4660.5-11.07%549.6+6.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization1587.81595.7-0.5%1341.2+18.39%
Total Operating Expense4686.15210.7-10.07%4640.2+0.99%
Operating Income2507.11988.3+26.09%2112.7+18.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2488.92076.5+19.86%1893.3+31.46%
Net Income1853.11540.5+20.29%1399.1+32.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.885.72+20.28%5.18+32.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1853.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7193.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

