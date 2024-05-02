Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.45% YOY

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : Indus Towers declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 32.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 20.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 18.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.88 for Q4 which increased by 32.75% Y-o-Y.
As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Indus Towers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7193.2
|7199
|-0.08%
|6752.9
|+6.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|587.4
|660.5
|-11.07%
|549.6
|+6.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1587.8
|1595.7
|-0.5%
|1341.2
|+18.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|4686.1
|5210.7
|-10.07%
|4640.2
|+0.99%
|Operating Income
|2507.1
|1988.3
|+26.09%
|2112.7
|+18.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2488.9
|2076.5
|+19.86%
|1893.3
|+31.46%
|Net Income
|1853.1
|1540.5
|+20.29%
|1399.1
|+32.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.88
|5.72
|+20.28%
|5.18
|+32.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1853.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7193.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!