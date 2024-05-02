Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.45% YOY

Indus Towers Q4 Results Live : Indus Towers declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 32.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.08% and the profit increased by 20.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.07% q-o-q & increased by 6.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.09% q-o-q & increased by 18.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.88 for Q4 which increased by 32.75% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7193.2 7199 -0.08% 6752.9 +6.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 587.4 660.5 -11.07% 549.6 +6.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 1587.8 1595.7 -0.5% 1341.2 +18.39% Total Operating Expense 4686.1 5210.7 -10.07% 4640.2 +0.99% Operating Income 2507.1 1988.3 +26.09% 2112.7 +18.67% Net Income Before Taxes 2488.9 2076.5 +19.86% 1893.3 +31.46% Net Income 1853.1 1540.5 +20.29% 1399.1 +32.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.88 5.72 +20.28% 5.18 +32.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1853.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7193.2Cr

