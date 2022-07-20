IndusInd Bank posted a net profit of ₹1,603.29 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a profit of ₹974.95 crore in the same quarter last year. In March 2022 quarter, the profit stood at ₹1,361.37 crore. In the quarter under review, net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,125 crore rising by 16% yoy and 4% qoq. The net interest margin was at 4.21% against 4.06% for QI of FY 2022 and 4.20% for Q4 of FY 2022.

