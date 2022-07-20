In the quarter under review, net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,125 crore rising by 16% yoy and 4% qoq. The net interest margin was at 4.21% against 4.06% for QI of FY 2022 and 4.20% for Q4 of FY 2022.
IndusInd Bank posted a net profit of ₹1,603.29 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a profit of ₹974.95 crore in the same quarter last year. In March 2022 quarter, the profit stood at ₹1,361.37 crore. In the quarter under review, net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,125 crore rising by 16% yoy and 4% qoq. The net interest margin was at 4.21% against 4.06% for QI of FY 2022 and 4.20% for Q4 of FY 2022.
The bank posted other income of ₹1,932 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹1,723 crores for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, grew by 12% yoy. Core Fee grew by 47% to ₹1,786 crores as against n,214 crores for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
IndusInd's loan book quality remains stable. The Gross NPA was at 2.35% of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 2.27% as of March 31, 2022. The gross NPA declined from 2.88% of Q1 last year.
Net Non-Performing Assets were 0.67% of net advances as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 0.64% on March 31, 2022. It was lower from 0.84% as of June 2021 quarter.
Further, in Q1FY23, the Provision Coverage Ratio was consistent at 72% as of June 30, 2022. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were ₹1,251 crores as compared to ₹1,780 crores for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reduced by 30% yoy. Total loan-related provisions as of June 30, 2022 were at ₹8,370 crores (3.38% of loan book).
As of June 30, 2022, the bank's deposits were at ₹3,02,719 crores as against ₹2,67,233 crores, an increase of 13% over June 30, 2021. CASA deposits increased to ₹1,30,508 crores with Current Account deposits at ₹35,265 crores and Savings Account deposits at ₹95,243 crores. CASA deposits comprised 43% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022.
Advances as of June 30, 2022, were ₹2,47,960 crores as against ₹2,10,727 crores, an increase of 18% over June 30, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's distribution network included 2,286 branches/banking outlets and 2,783 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 2,015 branches/banking outlets and 2,870 onsite and offsite ATMs as of June 30, 2021. The client base stood at 32 million as of June 30, 2022.
On BSE, IndusInd shares closed at ₹878.45 apiece up 1.15%. Its market cap is around ₹68,088.89 crore.