IndusInd Bank posts 61% rise in Q1 net profit

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 61% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its June quarter net profit to ₹1,631 crore, on the back of lower provisions and higher net interest income.
Its total provisions stood at ₹1,251 crore in the three months to June, down 30% from the same period last year. The lender also reported a net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended – of ₹4,125 crore in Q1 FY23, up 16% y-o-y. Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.21%, up 15 basis points (bps) y-o-y and 1 bps sequentially.
Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive, IndusInd Bank said that Q1 witnessed turbulent operating environment with interlinkages of inflation, reversal of accommodative monetary policy and Russia-Ukraine conflict playing out.
“The first quarter of a financial year is also a seasonally weak quarter for some businesses. The bank has nevertheless focussed on delivering on its strategic ambitions," he said
The bank reported an 18% y-o-y growth in total loans to ₹2.48 trillion as on 30 June. Its deposit base saw a 13% y-o-y growth to ₹3.03 trillion in the same period.
“We have always said that we will grow (our loanbook) at 16-18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This year, we should grow at about 20% because we are catching up on the last year, when we grew at 12%," said Kathpalia.
The bank witnessed a slight deterioration in asset quality as compared to the March quarter. Its gross bad loans stood at 2.35% of its total advances, up 8 bps from 31 March. However, compared to the same period last year, IndusInd Bank’s gross bad loan ratio was down 53 bps.
The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III guidelines improved to 18.14% as on 30 June, as compared to 17.57% in the same period last year.
IndusInd Bank shares on BSE closed at ₹878.9 on Wednesday, up 1.2% from its previous close.