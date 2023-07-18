IndusInd Bank Q1 Result Preview: Net profit may rise 33%, NII likely to grow 18% YoY amid healthy loan growth2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
In Q1FY24, IndusInd Bank’s net profit is expected to rise around 33% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,180 crore.
IndusInd Bank is set to announce its earnings for the first quarter of FY2024 on Tuesday. The private sector lender is expected to see stable margins and healthy loan growth during the June quarter.
