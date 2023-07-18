IndusInd Bank is set to announce its earnings for the first quarter of FY2024 on Tuesday. The private sector lender is expected to see stable margins and healthy loan growth during the June quarter.

In Q1FY24, IndusInd Bank’s net profit is expected to rise around 33% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,180 crore. The bank’s net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is likely to grow 18% YoY to ₹4,850 crore.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is expected to see a growth of around 10-12% YoY, while fee income growth in Q1FY24 is expected to be around 19% YoY.

Meanwhile, margins are expected to remain stable QoQ at 4.29% due to higher share of fixed rate loans.

The lender’s slippages are expected to be at ₹1,350 crore (2.2% of trailing loans, annualized) as compared to ₹1,600 crore (2.7% of trailing loans) in the last quarter, according to Morgan Stanley. It expects credit cost to moderate to 135 bps from 146 bps last quarter.

“Deposit growth was 15% YoY, broadly steady vs. last quarter and remains higher than system deposit growth of 12% YoY as of mid-June. Sequentially, deposits grew 3.2%, compared with system deposit growth of 2.9% for the quarter through mid-June. Within overall deposits, deposit growth from retail & small business customers was strong at 5.4% QoQ," Morgan Stanley said.

Analysts at brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expect IndusInd Bank’s loan growth to be superior than industry at 3.8% QoQ which could drive NII growth of 1.5% QoQ. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) could rise by 5 bps QoQ to 2.03%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects IndusInd Bank’s loan growth to remain healthy, while deposit traction would be closely monitored.

“Expect asset quality and slippages to improve further given normalisation in micro finance institutions (MFI) and commercial vehicle (CV) business. Expect margin to be broadly stable Credit cost to witness a gradual moderation as PCR remains healthy," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Going ahead, analysts expect an update on margin trajectory in light of elevated interest rates would be a key monitorable. Among other things that would be watched for include update on growth outlook in vehicle financing and micro-finance segment, update on asset quality trends in micro-finance segment and guidance on loan growth and credit cost for F24.

Moreover, any further details around potential increase in promoter’s stake would also be watch out for during June quarter earnings.

The shares of IndusInd Bank have gained nearly 14% YTD, while they have rallied more than 70% in the last one year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.