IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Beat street expectations with strong profit growth, stable asset quality4 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:48 PM IST
IndusInd Bank reported strong first-quarter results, with net interest income and net interest margin growing at a healthy pace. The bank's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets falling to their lowest level in years.
IndusInd Bank's first-quarter results were strong, reflecting the bank's strong performance in the past few years. The bank's core business continued to perform well, with net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) growing at a healthy pace. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to their lowest level in several years. Capital adequacy remained strong, providing the bank with a solid financial foundation.
