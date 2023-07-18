IndusInd Bank 's first-quarter results were strong, reflecting the bank's strong performance in the past few years. The bank's core business continued to perform well, with net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) growing at a healthy pace. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to their lowest level in several years. Capital adequacy remained strong, providing the bank with a solid financial foundation.

Key Highlights of Q1 FY 2023-24 Consolidated Financial Results:

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 18% YoY to ₹4,867 crores from ₹4,125 crores.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 4.29% in Q1 FY24, compared to 4.21% in Q1 FY23 and 4.28% in Q4 FY23.

Quarterly Net Profit showed a YoY growth of 30%, reaching ₹2,124 crores from ₹1,631 crores.

Deposits witnessed a YoY growth of 15% to ₹3,47,047 crores from ₹3,02,719 crores.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio and Net NPA ratio improved to 1.94% and 0.58% respectively, compared to 2.35% and 0.67% YoY. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 71% as of June 30, 2023.

Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) as of June 30, 2023, was recorded at 18.40%, showing a slight increase from 18.14% on June 30, 2022.

Key Highlights of Profit & Loss Account for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023:

The net profit for the quarter reached ₹2,124 crores, showing a growth of 30% YoY compared to ₹1,631 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) amounted to ₹3,831 crores, reflecting a 12% YoY increase from ₹3,431 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The PPOP/Average Advances ratio for the quarter stood at 5.5%.

Net Interest Income for the quarter was ₹4,867 crores, indicating an 18% YoY growth and a 4% QoQ growth. The Net Interest Margin for Q1 of FY24 was recorded at 4.29%, surpassing the 4.21% of Q1 FY23 and 4.28% of Q4 FY23.

The Yield on Assets for the quarter was 9.60% compared to 8.35% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Cost of Fund stood at 5.31% in contrast to 4.14% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Other income for the quarter was ₹2,210 crores, displaying a 14% YoY increase from ₹1,932 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Core Fee grew by 19% YoY to ₹2,119 crores compared to ₹1,786 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Operating expenses climbed by 24% to 3,245 crores for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2023, from 2,626 crores for the same period the previous year.

Key Highlights of Balance Sheet as of June, 2023:

Balance sheet footage increased by 14% from 4,10,100 crores on June 30, 2022 to 4,66,993 crores on June 30, 2023.

Deposits increased by 15% from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023, totaling $3,47,047 crores as opposed to $3,02,719 crores.CASA deposits climbed to Rs. 1,38,440 crores, consisting of Rs. 49,343 crores in current account deposits and Rs. 89,097 crores in savings account deposits. As of June 30, 2023, CASA deposits made up 40% of all deposits.

Advances increased by 22% from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023, totaling 3,01,317 crores versus 2,47,960 crores.

Asset Quality

The loan book's quality is still consistent. As of June 30, 2023, gross NPA was 1.94% of gross advances, down from 1.98% on March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, net NPA was 0.58% of net advances, down from 0.59% as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Provision Coverage Ratio remained constant at 71%. For the quarter that ended on June 30, 2023, provisions and contingencies were $991 crores as opposed to $1,251 crores for the same quarter last year, a 21% YoY decrease. As of June 30, 2023, there were a total of 7,239 crores (2.4% of the loan book) in loan-related provisions.

Capital Adequacy

The Bank's Total Capital Adequacy Ratio, calculated in accordance with Basel III requirements, was 18.40% as of June 30, 2023, up from 18.14% on that date. Comparatively to June 30, 2022, Tier 1 CRAR was at 16.44% on June 30, 2023. Compared to a year ago, risk-weighted assets totaled 3,34,370 crores, up from 3,03,188 crores.

Branches

In comparison to June 30, 2022, when there were 2286 branches/banking outlets and 2783 onsite and offsite ATMs, there were 2606 branches/banking outlets and 2875 onsite and offsite ATMs in the bank's distribution network as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, there were approximately 35 million customers.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank said: “The quarter witnessed economic activity in the country gaining momentum as is visible from various high frequency indicators. India remains a bright spot and the relative attractiveness was reflected in healthy foreign investment inflows during the quarter."

