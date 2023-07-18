As of June 30, 2023, the Provision Coverage Ratio remained constant at 71%. For the quarter that ended on June 30, 2023, provisions and contingencies were $991 crores as opposed to $1,251 crores for the same quarter last year, a 21% YoY decrease. As of June 30, 2023, there were a total of 7,239 crores (2.4% of the loan book) in loan-related provisions.