OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit almost doubles to 1,016 cr

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 1,061 crore, showing a rise of 99.2% year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of 510 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to 3,563.7 crore from 3,309 crore in Q1FY21, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's total income in 7% on-year to 9,356 crore.

Moreover, IndusInd Bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended 1% lower at 971.50 on the BSE today.


MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout