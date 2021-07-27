IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,061 crore, showing a rise of 99.2% year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹510 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,563.7 crore from ₹3,309 crore in Q1FY21, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's total income in 7% on-year to ₹9,356 crore.

Moreover, IndusInd Bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended 1% lower at ₹971.50 on the BSE today.





