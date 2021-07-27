Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit almost doubles to 1,016 cr

IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit almost doubles to 1,016 cr

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to 3,563.7 crore from 3,309 crore in Q1FY21
  • IndusInd Bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21)

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 1,061 crore, showing a rise of 99.2% year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of 510 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to 3,563.7 crore from 3,309 crore in Q1FY21, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's total income in 7% on-year to 9,356 crore.

Moreover, IndusInd Bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended 1% lower at 971.50 on the BSE today.

