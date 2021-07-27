IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit almost doubles to 1,016 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,061 crore, showing a rise of 99.2% year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹510 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,563.7 crore from ₹3,309 crore in Q1FY21, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's total income in 7% on-year to ₹9,356 crore.
Moreover, IndusInd Bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing a(GNPA) ratio climbed to 2.88% in Q1FY22 from 2.67% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). Additionally, the net NPA ratio rose to 0.84% from 0.69%.
Shares of IndusInd Bank ended 1% lower at ₹971.50 on the BSE today.