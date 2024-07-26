IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹2,171 crore, NII up 11% YoY

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: IndusInd Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) reporting a rise of 2.2 per cent in net profit at ₹2,171 crore, compared to ₹2,123.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)- the difference between interest earned and paid - in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 11.1 per cent to ₹5,408 crore, compared to ₹4,867 crore in the year-ago period.