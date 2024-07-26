IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹2,171 crore, NII up 11% YoY

  • IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)- the difference between interest earned and paid - in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 11.1 per cent to 5,408 crore

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: IndusInd Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) reporting a rise of 2.2 per cent in net profit at 2,171 crore, compared to 2,123.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)- the difference between interest earned and paid - in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 11.1 per cent to 5,408 crore, compared to 4,867 crore in the year-ago period.

 

 

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
