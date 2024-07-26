Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2% to 2,171 crore, NII up 11% YoY

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹2,171 crore, NII up 11% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)- the difference between interest earned and paid - in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 11.1 per cent to 5,408 crore

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rose over two per cent in June quarter

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: IndusInd Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) reporting a rise of 2.2 per cent in net profit at 2,171 crore, compared to 2,123.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)- the difference between interest earned and paid - in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 11.1 per cent to 5,408 crore, compared to 4,867 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
