IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% to ₹2,124 crore, NII up 18% YoY; asset quality remains stable2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST
IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18% to ₹5,862.5 crore from ₹4,125.3 crore, YoY.
IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,123.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 32.5% from ₹1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×