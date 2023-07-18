comScore
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% to ₹2,124 crore, NII up 18% YoY; asset quality remains stable

 2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST Ankit Gohel

IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18% to ₹5,862.5 crore from ₹4,125.3 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of 2,123.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 32.5% from 1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at 3,830 crore for the quarter ended June registered a growth of 12.8% over the corresponding quarter of previous year at 3,393.67 crore.

Provisions and Contingencies declined to 991.57 crore from 1,030.05 crore, QoQ, and from 1,250.99 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank's asset quality remained stable as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at the end of June quarter were at 5,941.12 crore, higher marginally by 2% from 5,826.21 crore at the end of March 2023 quarter.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) in Q1FY24 also increased marginally by 1.9% to 1,746.93 crore from 1,714.96 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio eased 4 basis points to 1.94% from 1.98%, while Net NPA ratio improved to 0.58% from 0.59%, QoQ.

The private lender's Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III was at 18.40% as against 17.86%, QoQ, and against 18.14%, YoY.

Cost of Fund stands at 5.31% as against 4.14% for corresponding quarter of previous year, IndusInd Bank said in a release.

Other income at 2,210 crore for the quarter ended June 30,2023 as against 1,932 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 14% YoY. Core Fee grew by 19% YoY to 2,119 crore as against 1,786 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year, it added.

On Tuesday, the shares of IndusInd Bank ended 0.17% lower at 1,390.30 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 04:22 PM IST
