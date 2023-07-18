Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% to 2,124 crore, NII up 18% YoY; asset quality remains stable

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% to 2,124 crore, NII up 18% YoY; asset quality remains stable

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18% to 5,862.5 crore from 4,125.3 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of 2,123.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of 2,123.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 32.5% from 1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of 2,123.6 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 32.5% from 1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18% to 5,862.5 crore from 4,125.3 crore, YoY.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18% to 5,862.5 crore from 4,125.3 crore, YoY.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at 3,830 crore for the quarter ended June registered a growth of 12.8% over the corresponding quarter of previous year at 3,393.67 crore.

Provisions and Contingencies declined to 991.57 crore from 1,030.05 crore, QoQ, and from 1,250.99 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank's asset quality remained stable as the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at the end of June quarter were at 5,941.12 crore, higher marginally by 2% from 5,826.21 crore at the end of March 2023 quarter.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) in Q1FY24 also increased marginally by 1.9% to 1,746.93 crore from 1,714.96 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio eased 4 basis points to 1.94% from 1.98%, while Net NPA ratio improved to 0.58% from 0.59%, QoQ.

Also Read: IndusInd Bank board to consider fundraising on July 20

The private lender's Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III was at 18.40% as against 17.86%, QoQ, and against 18.14%, YoY.

Cost of Fund stands at 5.31% as against 4.14% for corresponding quarter of previous year, IndusInd Bank said in a release.

Other income at 2,210 crore for the quarter ended June 30,2023 as against 1,932 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year, grew by 14% YoY. Core Fee grew by 19% YoY to 2,119 crore as against 1,786 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year, it added.

On Tuesday, the shares of IndusInd Bank ended 0.17% lower at 1,390.30 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 04:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.