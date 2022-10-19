IndusInd Bank Q2: Net profit rises by 60.4% to 1,786.72 cr

IndusInd Bank Q2: Net profit rises by 60.4% to ₹1,786.72 cr1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- Provisions dropped 33% in the quarter, IndusInd Bank said in an exchange filing.
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 60.4 per cent in net profit for ₹1786.72 cr for the September quarter. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was ₹1113.53 crore.
The net interest income for the quarter rose by 18 per cent to ₹4,302 crore.
The bank's provisions during the quarter fell over 33 per cent on year to ₹1,141.06 crore as compared to ₹1706.95 crore in the corresponding quarter
In the June quarter, provisions stood at ₹1,250 crore.
Operating profit in the quarter rose nearly 11% year-on-year to ₹3,519.66 crore as compared to ₹3178.05 crore.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans eased to 2.11 per cent at the end of September, from 2.35 per cent at the end of June. It was 2.77 per cent a year ago quarter.
The net non-performing asset ratio dropped to 0.61 per cent from 0.67 per cent a quarter ago and 0.80 per cent a year ago.
IndusInd Bank shares were down by 0.40 per cent to ₹1,218.35 per piece on BSE.