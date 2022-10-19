Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  IndusInd Bank Q2: Net profit rises by 60.4% to 1,786.72 cr

IndusInd Bank Q2: Net profit rises by 60.4% to 1,786.72 cr

1 min read . 05:13 PM ISTLivemint
IndusInd Bank has initiated a host of strategic efforts including the launch of new product structures for SCF. Photo By Mint

  • Provisions dropped 33% in the quarter, IndusInd Bank said in an exchange filing.

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 60.4 per cent in net profit for 1786.72 cr for the September quarter. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was 1113.53 crore.

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 60.4 per cent in net profit for 1786.72 cr for the September quarter. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was 1113.53 crore.

The net interest income for the quarter rose by 18 per cent to 4,302 crore.

The net interest income for the quarter rose by 18 per cent to 4,302 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 The bank's provisions during the quarter fell over 33 per cent on year to 1,141.06 crore as compared to 1706.95 crore in the corresponding quarter

In the June quarter, provisions stood at 1,250 crore.

Operating profit in the quarter rose nearly 11% year-on-year to 3,519.66 crore as compared to 3178.05 crore.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans eased to 2.11 per cent at the end of September, from 2.35 per cent at the end of June. It was 2.77 per cent a year ago quarter.

The net non-performing asset ratio dropped to 0.61 per cent from 0.67 per cent a quarter ago and 0.80 per cent a year ago.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

IndusInd Bank shares were down by 0.40 per cent to 1,218.35 per piece on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP