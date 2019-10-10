Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a 50% increase in its September-quarter net profit from a year ago due to higher net interest and other income.

Net profit for the quarter stood at 1,383.37 crore, up 50.33%, from 920.25 crore a year ago. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit declined 3.4%. According to estimates by eight Bloomberg analysts, the bank was expected to report a profit of 1,416.10 crore.

Net interest income rose 32.05% to 2,909.54 crore, against 2,203.28 crore in the same quarter last year. Other income surged 31.08% to 1,726.66 crore.

Lower tax from the quarter ago also boosted profit. Tax expenses stood at 478.86 crore, down 34.21%, from a quarter ago.

Provisions and contingencies stood at 737.71 crore, up 25%, from 590.27 crore a year-ago period.

Asset quality weakened for the quarter. Gross non-performing asset increased 145.33% to 4,370.20 crore, from 1,781.36 crore last year. On a quarterly basis, it rose 4.06% from 4,199.66 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing asset as a percentage of advances for the quarter stood at 2.19%, from 2.15% a quarter ago, and 1.09% a year ago.

Deposits rose 23.17% to 2.07 trillion, while advances increased 20.8% to 1.97 trillion during the quarter.

At 2.38pm, shares of IndusInd Bank fell 4.55% to 1,249.90 on the BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.87% to 37,844.46 points.


