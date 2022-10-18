In its Q2FY23 preview report, ICICI Direct said, "IndusInd Bank has continued to report robust business growth with 18% YoY and 5% QoQ growth in advances to ₹2.59 lakh crore. Healthy disbursement is expected to enable steady margins and NII at ₹4,265 crore, up 16.6% YoY, while non-interest income is seen to grow 11.1% YoY. Building of business capabilities to keep CI higher at 44.2% but lower credit cost at ~45 bps (non-annualised) to boost earnings at ₹1,760 crore; up 10% QoQ and 58% YoY. Asset quality is expected to remain steady with GNPA ratio at 2.3%."