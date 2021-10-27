Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net profit of ₹663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to ₹9,488.06 crore from ₹8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income moved up at ₹7,650.36 crore from ₹7,177.21 crore.

On a standalone basis, the net profit increased by 72% to ₹1,113.53 crore from ₹647.04 crore. And the total income rose to ₹9,487.56 crore against ₹8,731.05 crore.

Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to ₹1,703.36 crore for the quarter from ₹1,964.44 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

However, there was an uptick in the bank's gross bad loan proportion at 2.77 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2021, against 2.21 per cent a year earlier.

Net NPAs too increased to 0.80 per cent from 0.52 per cent.

The annualised return on asset (RoA) stood at 1.26 per cent compared with 1.12 per cent in the preceding quarter of this fiscal and 0.83 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal.

The scrip of IndusInd Bank closed at ₹1,135.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.69% from the previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.