1 min read.Updated: 27 Oct 2021, 05:57 PM ISTLivemint
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net profit of ₹663.08 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income during the July-September quarter rose to ₹9,488.06 crore from ₹8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.