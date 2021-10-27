Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 73% to 1,147 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 73% to 1,147 crore

Premium
Photo: Mint
1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Livemint

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to 9,488.06 crore from 8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net profit of 663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 1,146.73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net profit of 663.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to 9,488.06 crore from 8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the July-September quarter rose to 9,488.06 crore from 8,731.52 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Interest income moved up at 7,650.36 crore from 7,177.21 crore.

On a standalone basis, the net profit increased by 72% to 1,113.53 crore from 647.04 crore. And the total income rose to 9,487.56 crore against 8,731.05 crore.

Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to 1,703.36 crore for the quarter from 1,964.44 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

However, there was an uptick in the bank's gross bad loan proportion at 2.77 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2021, against 2.21 per cent a year earlier.

Net NPAs too increased to 0.80 per cent from 0.52 per cent.

The annualised return on asset (RoA) stood at 1.26 per cent compared with 1.12 per cent in the preceding quarter of this fiscal and 0.83 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

The scrip of IndusInd Bank closed at 1,135.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.69% from the previous close.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!