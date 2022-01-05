Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday shared its business update for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. The bank witnessed loan growth at 3% on a sequential basis whereas on a yearly basis it grew 10% as the net advances as of December 31, 2021 stood at ₹2,28,128 crore.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank's deposits for the third quarter rose to ₹2,84,835 crore, up 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and up 19% year-on-year. Its retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹1,13,615 crore as of 31 December 2021 as compared to Rs. 1,11,754 crore as of 30 September 2021.

The lender's CASA (current and savings account) ratio stood at 42.2% as of December end as compared to 42.1% during September period and 40.5% as of December 2020.

Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading nearly a per cent lower at ₹896 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals. The bank stock has underperformed by declining over 2% in a year's period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.