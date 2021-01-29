Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to ₹830 cr, but asset quality improves
IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to ₹830 cr, but asset quality improves1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST
Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in Q3FY21
Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 37% decline in net profit at ₹830 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,310 crore in the year-ago period.
However, asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA at 1.7% as against 2.2% in September quarter and net NPA at 0.22% versus 0.52% a quarter ago.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Persistent Systems' net profit jumps 37.5% in December quarter1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
Cipla Q3 results: Net profits jumps 113% to ₹748.2 crore; revenue rises 18%1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to ₹830 cr, but asset quality improves1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Sebi tweaks monthly cumulative reporting format for mutual funds1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at ₹851.90.
Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in the quarter
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×