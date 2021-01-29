IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to 830 cr, but asset quality improves

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 37% decline in net profit at ₹830 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

However, asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA at 1.7% as against 2.2% in September quarter and net NPA at 0.22% versus 0.52% a quarter ago.

On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at ₹851.90.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in the quarter





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via