IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to 830 cr, but asset quality improves
On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at ₹851.90
IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to 830 cr, but asset quality improves

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 05:24 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in Q3FY21

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 37% decline in net profit at 830 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

However, asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA at 1.7% as against 2.2% in September quarter and net NPA at 0.22% versus 0.52% a quarter ago.

On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at 851.90.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in the quarter


Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

