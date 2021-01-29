Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to 830 cr, but asset quality improves
On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at 851.90

IndusInd Bank Q3 net falls 37% to 830 cr, but asset quality improves

1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in Q3FY21

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 37% decline in net profit at 830 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

Private lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 37% decline in net profit at 830 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,310 crore in the year-ago period.

However, asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA at 1.7% as against 2.2% in September quarter and net NPA at 0.22% versus 0.52% a quarter ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

However, asset quality improved sequentially with gross NPA at 1.7% as against 2.2% in September quarter and net NPA at 0.22% versus 0.52% a quarter ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Friday, the bank's scrip on NSE closed 6% higher at 851.90.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.23% in the quarter

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.