IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit falls 34% YoY; beats estimates

MUMBAI : Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported a 34% fall in its standalone net profit to ₹852.76 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, against ₹1,300.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year on higher provisions.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 rose 47% to ₹2,133 crore compared to ₹1,448 crore for the same period last year. Its profit was higher than ₹820.1 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts.

Its net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹3,406.10 crore, up 10.8% from the same period last year. IndusInd Bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a measure of its profitability, was at 4.12% in Q3 FY21, down 4 basis points (bps) from Q2 FY21 and down 3 bps from Q3 of the previous financial year.

Other income fell 8% to ₹1,646 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 as against Rs. 1,790 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Commenting on the performance, Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive, IndusInd Bank, said that the Indian economy is bouncing back strongly from the covid-19 impact and the vaccination drive will support this recovery further.

"For the quarter, deposits grew by a healthy 10% y-o-y backed by strong retail flows. Loan growth was strong in areas of domain expertise and helped increase our net interest income. The bank has conservatively built strong provision cover at 87%, resulting in a net NPA of just 0.22% with total provisions comprising specific, floating, general and standard assets provisions being 188% of the gross NPAs as on 31 December 2020. We now look forward to a more secular growth profile going forward." said Kathpalia

The gross NPAs were at 1.74% of gross advances at the end of the December quarter as against 2.18% in the same period last year. On account of higher level of prudential provisioning, the net non-performing assets were 0.22% of net advances as on 31 December 2020, significantly lower than 1.05% in the December quarter of FY20. However, without the Supreme Court's dispensation on bad loan classification, the bank's gross bad loans would have been 2.93%.

The bank’s consolidated financial results include the financial results of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), a business correspondent (BC) of the Bank involved in originating small ticket micro finance loans and associate entity, IndusInd Marketing & Financial Services Private Limited (IMFS).

On Friday, shares of IndusInd Bank gained 5.44% to close at ₹846.25 per share, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 1.26% to close at 46,285.77 points.

