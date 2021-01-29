IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit falls 34% YoY; beats estimates

The gross NPAs were at 1.74% of gross advances at the end of the December quarter as against 2.18% in the same period last year. On account of higher level of prudential provisioning, the net non-performing assets were 0.22% of net advances as on 31 December 2020, significantly lower than 1.05% in the December quarter of FY20. However, without the Supreme Court's dispensation on bad loan classification, the bank's gross bad loans would have been 2.93%.