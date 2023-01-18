IndusInd Bank has announced its third quarter results for the financial year FY23. The bank beats estimates in terms of profitability during Q3FY23 by garnering a PAT of ₹1,959.20 crore rising by 68.71% YoY from a profit of ₹1,161.27 crore in the same quarter last year. The lender also recorded a significant drop in gross NPA and provisions during the quarter.

However, compared to September 2022 quarter where PAT was ₹1,786.72 crore, IndusInd Bank posted a growth of 9.65% in Q3FY23.

Meanwhile, in Q3FY23, the bank's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,495.34 crore increasing by 18.5% from ₹3,793.57 crore in Q3 of FY22. But up by 4.5% from ₹4,302.05 crore in Q2FY23.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.27% during the quarter under review compared to 4.10% for Q3 of FY22 and 4.24% for Q2 of FY23.

The bank's provisions declined sharply on both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. The bank's provisions and contingencies stood at ₹1,064.73 crore in Q3FY23 -- down by 35.63% from ₹1,654.20 crore in Q3FY22 -- and also lower by 6.69% from ₹1,141.06 crore in Q2FY23.

Asset quality continued to improve in Q3FY23. In percentage terms, the bank's gross NPA was at 2.06% in Q3FY23 declining significantly from 2.48% in Q3FY22 and 2.11% in Q2FY23. Net NPA stayed below 1% with further moderation in Q3FY23 to 0.62% against 0.71% in Q3FY22 and 0.61% in Q2FY23.

In value terms, gross NPA was at ₹5,710.78 crore in Q3FY23 lower from ₹5,779.27 crore in Q3FY22 but higher from ₹5,567.12 crore in Q2FY23.

Among other key ratios, its provision coverage ratio was at 71%, capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) at 18.01% CASA at 42% and liquidity coverage ratio at 117% underscores the strength of the operating performance of the bank and adequacy of capital.

IndusInd Bank's yield on assets stands at 8.99% for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, as against 8.36% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cost of Funds stands at 4.72% as against 4.26% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank has already announced its deposits and advances data for the third quarter of FY23. In Q3, the company's net advances stood at ₹2,71,966 crore up 19% YoY and 5% QoQ, while deposits came in at ₹3,25,491 crore higher by 14% YoY and 3% QoQ. Retail deposits and deposits from Small Business customers amounted to Rs1,37,968 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to ₹1,29,990 crore as of 30 September 2022. CASA ratio narrowed by 42% in Q3FY23 versus 42.2% in Q3FY22 and 42.4% in Q2FY23.