IndusInd Bank Q3 PAT up 69% to ₹1,959 cr; gross NPA, provisions decline 18 Jan 2023
IndusInd Bank has announced its third quarter results for the financial year FY23. The bank beats estimates in terms of profitability during Q3FY23 by garnering a PAT of ₹1,959.20 crore rising by 68.71% YoY from a profit of ₹1,161.27 crore in the same quarter last year. The lender also recorded a significant drop in gross NPA and provisions during the quarter.