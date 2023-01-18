IndusInd Bank Q3 PAT up 69% to 1,959 cr; gross NPA, provisions decline

The bank has already announced its deposits and advances data for the third quarter of FY23. In Q3, the company's net advances stood at ₹2,71,966 crore up 19% YoY and 5% QoQ, while deposits came in at ₹3,25,491 crore higher by 14% YoY and 3% QoQ. Retail deposits and deposits from Small Business customers amounted to Rs1,37,968 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to ₹1,29,990 crore as of 30 September 2022. CASA ratio narrowed by 42% in Q3FY23 versus 42.2% in Q3FY22 and 42.4% in Q2FY23.