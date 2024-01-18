IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore
IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore
IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Published: 18 Jan 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message