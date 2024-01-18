 IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 18 2024 15:04:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 -0.46%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.05 -3.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 299.15 -3.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.75 1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 628.15 0.32%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 2,297 crore, NII at 5,295 crore
Back Back

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore

 Nikita Prasad

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹2,297 crore, NII at ₹5,295 crore

IndusInd bank reported a net profit of ₹2,297 crorePremium
IndusInd bank reported a net profit of 2,297 crore

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 2,297 crore, NII at 5,295 crore

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Jan 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App