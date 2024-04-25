IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Net profit increases 15% YoY ₹2,346 crore, dividend declared
- IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: The bank reported 2% sequential jump in the quarterly results from ₹2,297 crore during Q3FY24
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Get Your Credit Score For Free
IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: IndusInd Bank released their Q4FY24 results on Thursday and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in their standalone profit after tax (PAT) from ₹2,040.5 crore to ₹2,346.8 crore.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!