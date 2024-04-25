IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: IndusInd Bank released their Q4FY24 results on Thursday and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in their standalone profit after tax (PAT) from ₹2,040.5 crore to ₹2,346.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!