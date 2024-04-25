Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Net profit increases 15% YoY 2,346 crore, dividend declared

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Net profit increases 15% YoY ₹2,346 crore, dividend declared

Livemint

  • IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: The bank reported 2% sequential jump in the quarterly results from 2,297 crore during Q3FY24

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results were released on Thursday with the bank reporting marginal jump in its net profit

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: IndusInd Bank released their Q4FY24 results on Thursday and reported a 15% year-on-year jump in their standalone profit after tax (PAT) from 2,040.5 crore to 2,346.8 crore.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

