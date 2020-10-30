IndusInd Bank's Q2 profit shrinks 53% as provisions more than double

MUMBAI : IndusInd Bank on Friday reported a net profit of ₹647 crore in the September quarter of FY21, down 53% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis owing to higher provisions.

The profit was higher than ₹611.5 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 15 analysts. The private sector lender’s total provisions more than doubled y-o-y to ₹1,964 crore in the September quarter.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) -- difference between interest earned and expended – rose 12.6% to ₹3,278 crore. Other income or non-interest income fell 10% to ₹1,554 crore as compared to ₹1727 crore in Q2FY20.

IndusInd Bank’s asset quality was largely unchanged in Q2 with bad loans as a percentage of total loans at 2.21%, down 2 basis points (bps) y-o-y. Its net bad loan ratio stood at 0.52%, down 60 bps as compared to the same period last year.

The Supreme Court on 3 September ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. Had such an order not been passed, the proforma gross non-performing asset (NPA) and net NPA ratio of the bank would have been 2.32% and 0.61%, respectively.

“The extent to which covid-19 pandemic will impact the bank's operations and financial results is dependent on the future developments, which are highly uncertain. In view of the same, the bank has made incremental regulatory, floating, counter cyclical and/ or contingent provisions amounting to ₹952 crore during the quarter ended 30 September, taking the total amount of such provisions to ₹2,155 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s total advances grew 2% to ₹2.01 trillion at the end of the September quarter compared to ₹1.97 trillion in the same period last year. Its total deposits were up 10% y-o-y to ₹2.28 trillion as on 30 September.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed at ₹585.6 apiece down 0.53% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex lost 0.34% to close at 39,614.07 points.

