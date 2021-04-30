OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndusInd Bank's Q4 net profit soars to 876 crore, to pay dividend of 5/share

IndusInd Bank reported a Q4 standalone net profit of 875.9 crore for the quarter ended March, up 190% YoY on the back of decline in provisions and contingencies. The lender had posted profit of 301.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The bank said that its board has approved a final dividend of 5 per share. The provisions declined 23.5% to 1,865.69 crore during the quarter from 2,440.3 crore.

The lender's net interest income grew 9.4% to 3,534.61 crore for the quarter against 3,231 crore year-on-year (YoY). The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) deteriorated to 2.67% in Q4 versus 1.74% in the previous quarter. The net NPA stood at 0.69% against 0.22% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The bank's scrip closed 0.43% lower at 934.95 apiece on the BSE on Friday.


