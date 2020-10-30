IndusInd Bank's Q2 standalone net profit falls 53% to 647 cr

"The extent to which COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Bank's operations and financial results is dependent on the future developments, which are highly uncertain. In view of the same, the Group has made incremental regulatory, floating, counter cyclical and/or contingent provisions amounting to Rs. 952 crores during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, taking the total amount of such provisions to ₹2,155 crores as of September 30, 2020," the bank said.