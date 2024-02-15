Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.24% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.89% and the profit increased by 31.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.45% and the profit increased by 1638.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.63% q-o-q and increased by 88.2% YoY.
The operating income was up by 1652.39% q-o-q and increased by 26.21% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.77 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127.9% YoY.
Industrial Investment Trust Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.42
|6.01
|+23.45%
|6.46
|+14.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.81
|0.65
|+25.63%
|0.43
|+88.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.36
|0.33
|+8.82%
|0.24
|+47.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|-34.83
|3.6
|-1067.34%
|-27.01
|-28.92%
|Operating Income
|42.25
|2.41
|+1652.39%
|33.47
|+26.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.35
|2.42
|+1651.56%
|33.62
|+25.96%
|Net Income
|35.14
|2.02
|+1638.58%
|26.78
|+31.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.77
|0.9
|-184.91%
|2.75
|-127.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.42Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
