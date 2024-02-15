Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.24% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.89% and the profit increased by 31.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.45% and the profit increased by 1638.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.63% q-o-q and increased by 88.2% YoY.

The operating income was up by 1652.39% q-o-q and increased by 26.21% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.77 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127.9% YoY.

Industrial Investment Trust Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.42 6.01 +23.45% 6.46 +14.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.81 0.65 +25.63% 0.43 +88.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.36 0.33 +8.82% 0.24 +47.33% Total Operating Expense -34.83 3.6 -1067.34% -27.01 -28.92% Operating Income 42.25 2.41 +1652.39% 33.47 +26.21% Net Income Before Taxes 42.35 2.42 +1651.56% 33.62 +25.96% Net Income 35.14 2.02 +1638.58% 26.78 +31.24% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.77 0.9 -184.91% 2.75 -127.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.42Cr

