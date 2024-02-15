Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.24% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.24% YoY

Livemint

Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.89% YoY & Profit Increased by 31.24% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust Q3 FY24 Results Live

Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.89% and the profit increased by 31.24% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.45% and the profit increased by 1638.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.63% q-o-q and increased by 88.2% YoY.

The operating income was up by 1652.39% q-o-q and increased by 26.21% YoY.

The EPS is -0.77 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127.9% YoY.

Industrial Investment Trust Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.426.01+23.45%6.46+14.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.810.65+25.63%0.43+88.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.360.33+8.82%0.24+47.33%
Total Operating Expense-34.833.6-1067.34%-27.01-28.92%
Operating Income42.252.41+1652.39%33.47+26.21%
Net Income Before Taxes42.352.42+1651.56%33.62+25.96%
Net Income35.142.02+1638.58%26.78+31.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.770.9-184.91%2.75-127.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.