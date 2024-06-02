Industrial Investment Trust Q4 results : profit at ₹25.26Cr, Revenue increased by 9690.88% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 Results Live : Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9690.88% & the profit came at ₹25.26cr. It is noteworthy that Industrial Investment Trust had declared a loss of ₹6.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 138.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.76% q-o-q & increased by 25.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.17% q-o-q & increased by 515.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.23 for Q4 which increased by 468.17% Y-o-Y.

Industrial Investment Trust has delivered -4.66% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in the last 6 months, and -20.83% YTD return.

Currently, the Industrial Investment Trust has a market cap of ₹334.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹280 & ₹93.4 respectively.

Industrial Investment Trust Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.73 7.42 +138.88% 0.18 +9690.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.65 0.81 -19.76% 0.52 +25.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.34 0.36 -5.71% 0.26 +30.87% Total Operating Expense -10.93 -34.83 +68.62% 7.08 -254.29% Operating Income 28.65 42.25 -32.17% -6.9 +515.17% Net Income Before Taxes 28.86 42.35 -31.86% -6.58 +538.64% Net Income 25.26 35.14 -28.13% -6.49 +489.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.23 -0.77 +1303.67% -2.51 +468.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹17.73Cr

