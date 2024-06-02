Hello User
Industrial Investment Trust Q4 results : profit at ₹25.26Cr, Revenue increased by 9690.88% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 results : profit at ₹25.26Cr, Revenue increased by 9690.88% YoY

Livemint

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 results : Revenue increased by 9690.88% YoY & profit at 25.26Cr

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 Results Live

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 Results Live : Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9690.88% & the profit came at 25.26cr. It is noteworthy that Industrial Investment Trust had declared a loss of 6.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 138.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.76% q-o-q & increased by 25.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.17% q-o-q & increased by 515.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.23 for Q4 which increased by 468.17% Y-o-Y.

Industrial Investment Trust has delivered -4.66% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in the last 6 months, and -20.83% YTD return.

Currently, the Industrial Investment Trust has a market cap of 334.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 280 & 93.4 respectively.

Industrial Investment Trust Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.737.42+138.88%0.18+9690.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.650.81-19.76%0.52+25.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.340.36-5.71%0.26+30.87%
Total Operating Expense-10.93-34.83+68.62%7.08-254.29%
Operating Income28.6542.25-32.17%-6.9+515.17%
Net Income Before Taxes28.8642.35-31.86%-6.58+538.64%
Net Income25.2635.14-28.13%-6.49+489.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.23-0.77+1303.67%-2.51+468.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹17.73Cr

