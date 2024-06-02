Industrial Investment Trust Q4 results : profit at ₹25.26Cr, Revenue increased by 9690.88% YoY

Industrial Investment Trust Q4 Results Live : Industrial Investment Trust declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9690.88% & the profit came at ₹25.26cr. It is noteworthy that Industrial Investment Trust had declared a loss of ₹6.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 138.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.76% q-o-q & increased by 25.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.17% q-o-q & increased by 515.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.23 for Q4 which increased by 468.17% Y-o-Y.
Industrial Investment Trust has delivered -4.66% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in the last 6 months, and -20.83% YTD return.
Currently, the Industrial Investment Trust has a market cap of ₹334.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹280 & ₹93.4 respectively.
Industrial Investment Trust Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.73
|7.42
|+138.88%
|0.18
|+9690.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.65
|0.81
|-19.76%
|0.52
|+25.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.34
|0.36
|-5.71%
|0.26
|+30.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|-10.93
|-34.83
|+68.62%
|7.08
|-254.29%
|Operating Income
|28.65
|42.25
|-32.17%
|-6.9
|+515.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.86
|42.35
|-31.86%
|-6.58
|+538.64%
|Net Income
|25.26
|35.14
|-28.13%
|-6.49
|+489.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.23
|-0.77
|+1303.67%
|-2.51
|+468.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹17.73Cr
