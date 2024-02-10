Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 18.91% YOY
Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 42.05% YoY & profit increased by 18.91% YoY
Industrial & Prudent Investments Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.05% & the profit increased by 18.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.99% and the profit decreased by 23.84%.
