Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 18.91% YOY

 Livemint

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 42.05% YoY & profit increased by 18.91% YoY

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.05% & the profit increased by 18.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.99% and the profit decreased by 23.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by �% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.92% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 71.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has delivered 11.41% return in the last 1 week, 83.51% return in last 6 months and 23.12% YTD return.

Currently the Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has a market cap of 894.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5600 & 1505.8 respectively.

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.641.5+9.99%2.84-42.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-�%0.01-100%
Total Operating Expense-10.56-13.37+21.04%-8.15-29.6%
Operating Income12.214.87-17.92%10.99+11.09%
Net Income Before Taxes12.214.97-18.47%10.99+11.06%
Net Income11.9415.68-23.84%10.04+18.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS71.2793.58-23.84%59.94+18.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

Published: 10 Feb 2024, 03:44 AM IST
