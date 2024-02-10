Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 18.91% YOY

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.05% & the profit increased by 18.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.99% and the profit decreased by 23.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by �% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.92% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹71.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has delivered 11.41% return in the last 1 week, 83.51% return in last 6 months and 23.12% YTD return.

Currently the Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has a market cap of ₹894.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5600 & ₹1505.8 respectively.

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.64 1.5 +9.99% 2.84 -42.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -�% 0.01 -100% Total Operating Expense -10.56 -13.37 +21.04% -8.15 -29.6% Operating Income 12.2 14.87 -17.92% 10.99 +11.09% Net Income Before Taxes 12.2 14.97 -18.47% 10.99 +11.06% Net Income 11.94 15.68 -23.84% 10.04 +18.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 71.27 93.58 -23.84% 59.94 +18.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

