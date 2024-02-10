Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 18.91% YOY

Industrial & Prudent Investments Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.05% & the profit increased by 18.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.99% and the profit decreased by 23.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by �% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.92% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹71.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.
Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has delivered 11.41% return in the last 1 week, 83.51% return in last 6 months and 23.12% YTD return.
Currently the Industrial & Prudent Investments Company has a market cap of ₹894.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5600 & ₹1505.8 respectively.
Industrial & Prudent Investments Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.64
|1.5
|+9.99%
|2.84
|-42.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-�%
|0.01
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|-10.56
|-13.37
|+21.04%
|-8.15
|-29.6%
|Operating Income
|12.2
|14.87
|-17.92%
|10.99
|+11.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.2
|14.97
|-18.47%
|10.99
|+11.06%
|Net Income
|11.94
|15.68
|-23.84%
|10.04
|+18.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|71.27
|93.58
|-23.84%
|59.94
|+18.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.64Cr
