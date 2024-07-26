Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.95% YOY

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.19% & the profit increased by 8.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 78.39% and the profit decreased by 78.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 78.91% q-o-q & decreased by 1.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹63.11 for Q1 which increased by 8.94% Y-o-Y.
Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has delivered 0.93% return in the last 1 week, 48.54% return in last 6 months and 49.05% YTD return.
Currently the Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has a market cap of ₹1083.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974.7 & ₹2311 respectively.
Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.31
|6.06
|-78.39%
|2.05
|-36.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0.02
|-100%
|0.03
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|-9.29
|-44.18
|+78.98%
|-8.67
|-7.06%
|Operating Income
|10.59
|50.24
|-78.91%
|10.72
|-1.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.59
|50.23
|-78.91%
|10.91
|-2.87%
|Net Income
|10.58
|49.46
|-78.62%
|9.71
|+8.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|63.11
|293.18
|-78.47%
|57.93
|+8.94%
