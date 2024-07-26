Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.95% YOY

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 36.19% YoY & profit increased by 8.95% YoY

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.19% & the profit increased by 8.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 78.39% and the profit decreased by 78.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 78.91% q-o-q & decreased by 1.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹63.11 for Q1 which increased by 8.94% Y-o-Y.

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has delivered 0.93% return in the last 1 week, 48.54% return in last 6 months and 49.05% YTD return.

Currently the Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has a market cap of ₹1083.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6974.7 & ₹2311 respectively.

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.31 6.06 -78.39% 2.05 -36.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0.02 -100% 0.03 -100% Total Operating Expense -9.29 -44.18 +78.98% -8.67 -7.06% Operating Income 10.59 50.24 -78.91% 10.72 -1.21% Net Income Before Taxes 10.59 50.23 -78.91% 10.91 -2.87% Net Income 10.58 49.46 -78.62% 9.71 +8.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 63.11 293.18 -78.47% 57.93 +8.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.31Cr

