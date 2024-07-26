Hello User
Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.95% YOY

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.95% YOY

Livemint

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 36.19% YoY & profit increased by 8.95% YoY

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Q1 Results Live : Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.19% & the profit increased by 8.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 78.39% and the profit decreased by 78.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 100% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 78.91% q-o-q & decreased by 1.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 63.11 for Q1 which increased by 8.94% Y-o-Y.

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has delivered 0.93% return in the last 1 week, 48.54% return in last 6 months and 49.05% YTD return.

Currently the Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company has a market cap of 1083.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6974.7 & 2311 respectively.

Industrial & Prudentential Investment Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.316.06-78.39%2.05-36.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00.02-100%0.03-100%
Total Operating Expense-9.29-44.18+78.98%-8.67-7.06%
Operating Income10.5950.24-78.91%10.72-1.21%
Net Income Before Taxes10.5950.23-78.91%10.91-2.87%
Net Income10.5849.46-78.62%9.71+8.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS63.11293.18-78.47%57.93+8.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.58Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.31Cr

