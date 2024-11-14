Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024:Infibeam Avenues declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company reported a profit of ₹44.07 crore, reflecting a 7.54% year-over-year increase, while revenue surged by 28.7% to reach ₹1016.65 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated impressive growth of 35.06%. However, the profit experienced a decline of 37.06%, raising concerns about the quarterly performance amidst robust revenue figures.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.26% year-over-year, indicating a mixed cost management scenario. Furthermore, the operating income rose by 19.56% from the previous quarter and increased by 15.37% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.17, marking a growth of 13.33% compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth reflects the company's ability to generate profit relative to its share price.

Despite recent fluctuations, Infibeam Avenues has delivered a return of -6.97% in the last week and -13.95% over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 29.68%, indicating a resilient performance in the longer term.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Infibeam Avenues holds a market capitalization of ₹7378.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹40.5 and a low of ₹19.01. The stock has seen varied performance within this range, reflecting market sentiments.

Out of the analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating confidence in Infibeam Avenues' potential for growth. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting positive outlooks for the company's future performance.

Infibeam Avenues Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1016.65 752.75 +35.06% 789.93 +28.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.59 36.2 -4.45% 32.86 +5.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.11 17 +0.65% 17.11 -0% Total Operating Expense 955.39 701.51 +36.19% 736.83 +29.66% Operating Income 61.26 51.24 +19.56% 53.1 +15.37% Net Income Before Taxes 62.44 83.36 -25.1% 55.16 +13.2% Net Income 44.07 70.02 -37.06% 40.98 +7.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.25 -32% 0.15 +13.33%