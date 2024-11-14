Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 28.7% YoY & profit increased by 7.54% YoY, profit at 44.07 crore and revenue at 1016.65 crore.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024:Infibeam Avenues declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company reported a profit of 44.07 crore, reflecting a 7.54% year-over-year increase, while revenue surged by 28.7% to reach 1016.65 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated impressive growth of 35.06%. However, the profit experienced a decline of 37.06%, raising concerns about the quarterly performance amidst robust revenue figures.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.26% year-over-year, indicating a mixed cost management scenario. Furthermore, the operating income rose by 19.56% from the previous quarter and increased by 15.37% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.17, marking a growth of 13.33% compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth reflects the company's ability to generate profit relative to its share price.

Despite recent fluctuations, Infibeam Avenues has delivered a return of -6.97% in the last week and -13.95% over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 29.68%, indicating a resilient performance in the longer term.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Infibeam Avenues holds a market capitalization of 7378.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 40.5 and a low of 19.01. The stock has seen varied performance within this range, reflecting market sentiments.

Out of the analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating confidence in Infibeam Avenues' potential for growth. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting positive outlooks for the company's future performance.

Infibeam Avenues Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1016.65752.75+35.06%789.93+28.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.5936.2-4.45%32.86+5.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1117+0.65%17.11-0%
Total Operating Expense955.39701.51+36.19%736.83+29.66%
Operating Income61.2651.24+19.56%53.1+15.37%
Net Income Before Taxes62.4483.36-25.1%55.16+13.2%
Net Income44.0770.02-37.06%40.98+7.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.25-32%0.15+13.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹44.07Cr
₹1016.65Cr
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsInfibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.25
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1 (-0.72%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.45
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    777.10
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -9.3 (-1.18%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.30
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,854.45
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    675.90
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -50.35 (-6.93%)

    SKF India share price

    4,610.15
    12:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.37%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,210.50
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -238.6 (-5.36%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,785.95
    12:22 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -347.15 (-4.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,937.45
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    348.35 (7.59%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,274.45
    12:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    87.6 (7.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.78
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.63 (5.92%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    316.10
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    16.7 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.