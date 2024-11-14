Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024:Infibeam Avenues declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company reported a profit of ₹44.07 crore, reflecting a 7.54% year-over-year increase, while revenue surged by 28.7% to reach ₹1016.65 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated impressive growth of 35.06%. However, the profit experienced a decline of 37.06%, raising concerns about the quarterly performance amidst robust revenue figures.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.26% year-over-year, indicating a mixed cost management scenario. Furthermore, the operating income rose by 19.56% from the previous quarter and increased by 15.37% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.17, marking a growth of 13.33% compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth reflects the company's ability to generate profit relative to its share price.
Despite recent fluctuations, Infibeam Avenues has delivered a return of -6.97% in the last week and -13.95% over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 29.68%, indicating a resilient performance in the longer term.
As of 14 Nov, 2024, Infibeam Avenues holds a market capitalization of ₹7378.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹40.5 and a low of ₹19.01. The stock has seen varied performance within this range, reflecting market sentiments.
Out of the analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating confidence in Infibeam Avenues' potential for growth. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting positive outlooks for the company's future performance.
Infibeam Avenues Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1016.65
|752.75
|+35.06%
|789.93
|+28.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.59
|36.2
|-4.45%
|32.86
|+5.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.11
|17
|+0.65%
|17.11
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|955.39
|701.51
|+36.19%
|736.83
|+29.66%
|Operating Income
|61.26
|51.24
|+19.56%
|53.1
|+15.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|62.44
|83.36
|-25.1%
|55.16
|+13.2%
|Net Income
|44.07
|70.02
|-37.06%
|40.98
|+7.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.25
|-32%
|0.15
|+13.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.07Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1016.65Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.