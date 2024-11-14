Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 7.54% YoY

Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 28.7% YoY & profit increased by 7.54% YoY, profit at 44.07 crore and revenue at 1016.65 crore.

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Infibeam Avenues Q2 Results 2024:Infibeam Avenues declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 Nov, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company reported a profit of 44.07 crore, reflecting a 7.54% year-over-year increase, while revenue surged by 28.7% to reach 1016.65 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated impressive growth of 35.06%. However, the profit experienced a decline of 37.06%, raising concerns about the quarterly performance amidst robust revenue figures.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 5.26% year-over-year, indicating a mixed cost management scenario. Furthermore, the operating income rose by 19.56% from the previous quarter and increased by 15.37% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.17, marking a growth of 13.33% compared to the same quarter last year. This positive EPS growth reflects the company's ability to generate profit relative to its share price.

Despite recent fluctuations, Infibeam Avenues has delivered a return of -6.97% in the last week and -13.95% over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 29.68%, indicating a resilient performance in the longer term.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Infibeam Avenues holds a market capitalization of 7378.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 40.5 and a low of 19.01. The stock has seen varied performance within this range, reflecting market sentiments.

Out of the analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating confidence in Infibeam Avenues' potential for growth. The consensus recommendation as of 14 Nov, 2024, remains a strong buy, suggesting positive outlooks for the company's future performance.

Infibeam Avenues Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1016.65752.75+35.06%789.93+28.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.5936.2-4.45%32.86+5.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1117+0.65%17.11-0%
Total Operating Expense955.39701.51+36.19%736.83+29.66%
Operating Income61.2651.24+19.56%53.1+15.37%
Net Income Before Taxes62.4483.36-25.1%55.16+13.2%
Net Income44.0770.02-37.06%40.98+7.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.25-32%0.15+13.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1016.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

