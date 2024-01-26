Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.72% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.72% YoY

Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 119.91% YoY & profit increased by 15.72% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live

Infibeam Avenues declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 119.91% & the profit increased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.45% and the profit increased by 1.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.46% q-o-q & increased by 59.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.

Infibeam Avenues has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 81.33% return in the last 6 months and 26.51% YTD return.

Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of 7523.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 28.2 & 12.85 respectively.

Infibeam Avenues Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue911.96789.93+15.45%414.7+119.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.9232.86+0.18%26.66+23.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.3517.11+1.4%16.08+7.9%
Total Operating Expense861.76736.83+16.96%383.24+124.86%
Operating Income50.253.1-5.46%31.46+59.57%
Net Income Before Taxes55.1855.16+0.04%44.58+23.78%
Net Income41.4440.98+1.12%35.81+15.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.15-0%0.13+15.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹911.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.