Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.72% YoY

Infibeam Avenues declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 119.91% & the profit increased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.45% and the profit increased by 1.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.46% q-o-q & increased by 59.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.
Infibeam Avenues has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 81.33% return in the last 6 months and 26.51% YTD return.
Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of ₹7523.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹28.2 & ₹12.85 respectively.
Infibeam Avenues Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|911.96
|789.93
|+15.45%
|414.7
|+119.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.92
|32.86
|+0.18%
|26.66
|+23.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.35
|17.11
|+1.4%
|16.08
|+7.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|861.76
|736.83
|+16.96%
|383.24
|+124.86%
|Operating Income
|50.2
|53.1
|-5.46%
|31.46
|+59.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.18
|55.16
|+0.04%
|44.58
|+23.78%
|Net Income
|41.44
|40.98
|+1.12%
|35.81
|+15.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.15
|-0%
|0.13
|+15.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹911.96Cr
