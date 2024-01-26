Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.72% YoY

Infibeam Avenues declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 119.91% & the profit increased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.45% and the profit increased by 1.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.46% q-o-q & increased by 59.57% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.

Infibeam Avenues has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 81.33% return in the last 6 months and 26.51% YTD return.

Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of ₹7523.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹28.2 & ₹12.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infibeam Avenues Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 911.96 789.93 +15.45% 414.7 +119.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.92 32.86 +0.18% 26.66 +23.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.35 17.11 +1.4% 16.08 +7.9% Total Operating Expense 861.76 736.83 +16.96% 383.24 +124.86% Operating Income 50.2 53.1 -5.46% 31.46 +59.57% Net Income Before Taxes 55.18 55.16 +0.04% 44.58 +23.78% Net Income 41.44 40.98 +1.12% 35.81 +15.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.15 -0% 0.13 +15.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹911.96Cr

