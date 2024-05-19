Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : Infibeam Avenues declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.37% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.3% and the profit increased by 19.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 43.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q4 which increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.

Infibeam Avenues has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 51.04% return in last 6 months and 52.09% YTD return.

Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of ₹9056.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42.5 & ₹13.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Infibeam Avenues Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 726.85 911.96 -20.3% 652.67 +11.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.5 32.92 -4.31% 29.29 +7.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.86 17.35 +2.94% 15.98 +11.75% Total Operating Expense 678.61 861.76 -21.25% 619.09 +9.61% Operating Income 48.24 50.2 -3.9% 33.58 +43.67% Net Income Before Taxes 62.09 55.18 +12.52% 51.43 +20.74% Net Income 49.67 41.44 +19.86% 39.31 +26.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.15 +20% 0.15 +17.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹49.67Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹726.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!