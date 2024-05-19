Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : Infibeam Avenues declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.37% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.3% and the profit increased by 19.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 43.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q4 which increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.
Infibeam Avenues has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 51.04% return in last 6 months and 52.09% YTD return.
Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of ₹9056.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42.5 & ₹13.7 respectively.
As of 19 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Infibeam Avenues Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|726.85
|911.96
|-20.3%
|652.67
|+11.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.5
|32.92
|-4.31%
|29.29
|+7.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.86
|17.35
|+2.94%
|15.98
|+11.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|678.61
|861.76
|-21.25%
|619.09
|+9.61%
|Operating Income
|48.24
|50.2
|-3.9%
|33.58
|+43.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|62.09
|55.18
|+12.52%
|51.43
|+20.74%
|Net Income
|49.67
|41.44
|+19.86%
|39.31
|+26.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.15
|+20%
|0.15
|+17.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹49.67Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹726.85Cr
