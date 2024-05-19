Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Livemint

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.37% YoY & profit increased by 26.36% YoY

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live

Infibeam Avenues Q4 Results Live : Infibeam Avenues declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.37% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.3% and the profit increased by 19.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 43.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.18 for Q4 which increased by 17.83% Y-o-Y.

Infibeam Avenues has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 51.04% return in last 6 months and 52.09% YTD return.

Currently, Infibeam Avenues has a market cap of 9056.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 42.5 & 13.7 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Infibeam Avenues Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue726.85911.96-20.3%652.67+11.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.532.92-4.31%29.29+7.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.8617.35+2.94%15.98+11.75%
Total Operating Expense678.61861.76-21.25%619.09+9.61%
Operating Income48.2450.2-3.9%33.58+43.67%
Net Income Before Taxes62.0955.18+12.52%51.43+20.74%
Net Income49.6741.44+19.86%39.31+26.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.15+20%0.15+17.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹726.85Cr

