NEW DELHI : Corporate earnings are expected to show the scars of raging inflation, as input costs crush manufacturers and individuals cut down on consumption. High inflation may also impact company valuations at a time commodity prices are on a tear following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Sensex and the Nifty indices ended 0.41% and 0.31% lower on Wednesday, a day after official data showed retail inflation at a 17-month high, outpacing already-elevated expectations. Markets have remained volatile ahead of March quarter results, as investors expect costlier inputs to eat into margins and earnings.

Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities, said, “With inflation nearly touching 7% (above RBI’s higher tolerance limit of 6% for three months in a row), we expect markets to remain volatile and trade in a range for the next few months".

Concerns of inflation rising further is not good news for markets. “The full impact of pass-through of higher global crude oil prices to retail prices of gasoline and diesel is not yet reflected in headline inflation numbers and will be felt in April," said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities. For FY23 as a whole, UBS expects inflation to average 6%, above RBI’s inflation forecast of 5.7%. BofA Securities, too, has raised its estimate of FY23 average CPI inflation estimate to 6%, from 5.5% earlier. Companies trying to pass on higher input costs to customers often face the risk of dampening demand, prompting them to hold prices and take a hit on margins.

Nitin Bhasin, head of research at Ambit Institutional Equities, said inflation would be a double whammy for private consumption. Rural consumption is already subdued as nominal rural wages have grown a paltry 3.5% in FY22. A sharp increase in consumer prices will further eat into rural purchasing power.

According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd, rising inflation and interest rates reduce companies’ future cash-flow discounting, impacting their valuations. Jasani expects markets to remain range-bound in the near term. There will only be sectoral movement or individual stock movement based on March quarter performance, he added.

Inflation remaining persistently above RBI’s tolerance level is also leading to expectations of a rate hike soon, implying a higher cost of capital for the industry. Discretionary consumption will also be affected due to higher borrowing costs as RBI raises rates, experts said.

“Tighter financial conditions are unfavourable for valuations of mid- and small-caps, and the outlook favours defensive posturing for portfolios," said S. Hariharan, head of sales trading at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Expectations of higher inflation and rate hikes are also adding to higher bond yields, another dampener for markets. Bond yields have crossed 7% after last week’s monetary policy panel meeting, indicating higher inflation expectations.

“Higher-than-expected March inflation will push up the 10-year bond yields. Since only some of these negatives are discounted by the market, there can be more selling, particularly from FIIs who have again turned big sellers," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.