Inflation  to hit corporate earnings

Concerns of inflation rising further is not good news for markets. “The full impact of pass-through of higher global crude oil prices to retail prices of gasoline and diesel is not yet reflected in headline inflation numbers and will be felt in April," said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities. For FY23 as a whole, UBS expects inflation to average 6%, above RBI’s inflation forecast of 5.7%. BofA Securities, too, has raised its estimate of FY23 average CPI inflation estimate to 6%, from 5.5% earlier. Companies trying to pass on higher input costs to customers often face the risk of dampening demand, prompting them to hold prices and take a hit on margins.