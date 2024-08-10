Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.85% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Info Edge India Q1 Results Live
Info Edge India Q1 Results Live : Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Info Edge India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 46.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.93% and the profit surged by an impressive 285.67%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.97% year-on-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 529.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.97% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 17.8, reflecting a 45.31% increase year-on-year. This solid performance has translated into returns for investors, with Info Edge India delivering a 0.12% return in the last week, a 25.73% return over the last 6 months, and a 34.48% year-to-date return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of 89,292.31 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 7,327.75 and a 52-week low of 3,972.05, demonstrating its robust market presence.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 7 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue676.71657.42+2.93%625.95+8.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total392.86376.26+4.41%367.27+6.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.725.61+0.33%23.75+8.22%
Total Operating Expense476.47625.63-23.84%447.11+6.57%
Operating Income200.2431.79+529.79%178.83+11.97%
Net Income Before Taxes331.87162.44+104.3%216.71+53.14%
Net Income232.960.39+285.67%158.6+46.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.811.43+55.77%12.25+45.31%
FAQs
₹232.9Cr
₹676.71Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
