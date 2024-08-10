Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.85% YOY

Info Edge India Q1 Results Live : Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Info Edge India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 46.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.93% and the profit surged by an impressive 285.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.97% year-on-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 529.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.97% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹17.8, reflecting a 45.31% increase year-on-year. This solid performance has translated into returns for investors, with Info Edge India delivering a 0.12% return in the last week, a 25.73% return over the last 6 months, and a 34.48% year-to-date return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹89,292.31 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹7,327.75 and a 52-week low of ₹3,972.05, demonstrating its robust market presence.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 7 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.

Info Edge India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 676.71 657.42 +2.93% 625.95 +8.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 392.86 376.26 +4.41% 367.27 +6.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.7 25.61 +0.33% 23.75 +8.22% Total Operating Expense 476.47 625.63 -23.84% 447.11 +6.57% Operating Income 200.24 31.79 +529.79% 178.83 +11.97% Net Income Before Taxes 331.87 162.44 +104.3% 216.71 +53.14% Net Income 232.9 60.39 +285.67% 158.6 +46.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.8 11.43 +55.77% 12.25 +45.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹232.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹676.71Cr

