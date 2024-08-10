Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.85% YOY

Info Edge India Q1 Results Live : Info Edge India Q1 Results Live: Info Edge India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 46.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.93% and the profit surged by an impressive 285.67%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.97% year-on-year. Despite this rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 529.79% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.97% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹17.8, reflecting a 45.31% increase year-on-year. This solid performance has translated into returns for investors, with Info Edge India delivering a 0.12% return in the last week, a 25.73% return over the last 6 months, and a 34.48% year-to-date return.
Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹89,292.31 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹7,327.75 and a 52-week low of ₹3,972.05, demonstrating its robust market presence.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 7 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.
Info Edge India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|676.71
|657.42
|+2.93%
|625.95
|+8.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|392.86
|376.26
|+4.41%
|367.27
|+6.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.7
|25.61
|+0.33%
|23.75
|+8.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|476.47
|625.63
|-23.84%
|447.11
|+6.57%
|Operating Income
|200.24
|31.79
|+529.79%
|178.83
|+11.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|331.87
|162.44
|+104.3%
|216.71
|+53.14%
|Net Income
|232.9
|60.39
|+285.67%
|158.6
|+46.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.8
|11.43
|+55.77%
|12.25
|+45.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹232.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹676.71Cr
