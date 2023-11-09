Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 99.14% YOY
Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.6% YoY & profit increased by 99.14% YoY
Info Edge India, a leading online classifieds company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 7, 2023. The company's revenue increased by 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit saw a significant rise of 99.14% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.02% in revenue. However, the profit showed a notable increase of 29.33%.
One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 1.19% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year.
Furthermore, Info Edge India witnessed a significant growth in its operating income. The operating income was up by 25.71% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a remarkable 166.17% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹13.07, representing a substantial increase of 63.7% year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Info Edge India has delivered strong performance over various timeframes. The company has achieved a return of 9.99% in the last week, 14.94% in the last six months, and 14.59% year-to-date.
As of November 9, 2023, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹58250.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹4984.5 and ₹3308.2 respectively.
According to analysts, out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of November 9, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Info Edge India was to Hold.
Info Edge India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|625.85
|625.95
|-0.02%
|604.12
|+3.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|362.88
|367.27
|-1.19%
|404.64
|-10.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.95
|23.75
|+9.28%
|17.34
|+49.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|401.03
|447.11
|-10.31%
|519.66
|-22.83%
|Operating Income
|224.81
|178.83
|+25.71%
|84.46
|+166.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|308.45
|216.71
|+42.34%
|148.67
|+107.47%
|Net Income
|205.12
|158.6
|+29.33%
|103.01
|+99.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.07
|12.25
|+6.72%
|7.99
|+63.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹205.12Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹625.85Cr
