Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 99.14% YOY

Info Edge India, a leading online classifieds company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 7, 2023. The company's revenue increased by 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit saw a significant rise of 99.14% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.02% in revenue. However, the profit showed a notable increase of 29.33%.

One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 1.19% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Info Edge India witnessed a significant growth in its operating income. The operating income was up by 25.71% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a remarkable 166.17% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹13.07, representing a substantial increase of 63.7% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Info Edge India has delivered strong performance over various timeframes. The company has achieved a return of 9.99% in the last week, 14.94% in the last six months, and 14.59% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of November 9, 2023, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹58250.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹4984.5 and ₹3308.2 respectively.

According to analysts, out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 9, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Info Edge India was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Info Edge India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 625.85 625.95 -0.02% 604.12 +3.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 362.88 367.27 -1.19% 404.64 -10.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.95 23.75 +9.28% 17.34 +49.61% Total Operating Expense 401.03 447.11 -10.31% 519.66 -22.83% Operating Income 224.81 178.83 +25.71% 84.46 +166.17% Net Income Before Taxes 308.45 216.71 +42.34% 148.67 +107.47% Net Income 205.12 158.6 +29.33% 103.01 +99.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.07 12.25 +6.72% 7.99 +63.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹205.12Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹625.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.