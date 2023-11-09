Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 99.14% YOY

Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 99.14% YOY

Livemint

Info Edge India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.6% YoY & profit increased by 99.14% YoY

Info Edge India Q2 FY24 Results

Info Edge India, a leading online classifieds company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 7, 2023. The company's revenue increased by 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit saw a significant rise of 99.14% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.02% in revenue. However, the profit showed a notable increase of 29.33%.

One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 1.19% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year.

Furthermore, Info Edge India witnessed a significant growth in its operating income. The operating income was up by 25.71% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a remarkable 166.17% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 13.07, representing a substantial increase of 63.7% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Info Edge India has delivered strong performance over various timeframes. The company has achieved a return of 9.99% in the last week, 14.94% in the last six months, and 14.59% year-to-date.

As of November 9, 2023, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of 58250.86 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 4984.5 and 3308.2 respectively.

According to analysts, out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 9, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Info Edge India was to Hold.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue625.85625.95-0.02%604.12+3.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total362.88367.27-1.19%404.64-10.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.9523.75+9.28%17.34+49.61%
Total Operating Expense401.03447.11-10.31%519.66-22.83%
Operating Income224.81178.83+25.71%84.46+166.17%
Net Income Before Taxes308.45216.71+42.34%148.67+107.47%
Net Income205.12158.6+29.33%103.01+99.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.0712.25+6.72%7.99+63.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹205.12Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹625.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST
