Info Edge India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.66% YOY

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.98% YoY & profit decreased by 88.66% YoY.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Info Edge India Q2 Results Live
Info Edge India Q2 Results Live

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live : Info Edge India announced its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 11.98% year-on-year. However, the company faced a drastic decline in profit, which plummeted by 88.66% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Info Edge reported a growth in revenue of 3.56%, while profit saw a staggering decrease of 90.01%. This has raised concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability amid rising costs.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 9.34% year-on-year, contributing to the overall profit decline. Despite these rising costs, operating income showed a modest increase of 8.95% from the previous quarter but decreased by 2.96% on a year-on-year basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 1.62, reflecting a sharp decline of 87.63% year-on-year, raising questions about the company's ability to maintain its profit margins in the current market climate.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Info Edge India has demonstrated resilience in the stock market with a 6.21% return over the last week, 32.78% over the past six months, and an impressive 53.75% year-to-date return. The company currently has a market capitalization of 102,186.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of 8,472 and a low of 4,456.1.

As of November 9, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Info Edge India, 3 have given a Sell rating, 4 have rated it Hold, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation from analysts is to Buy, indicating potential optimism about the company's future performance despite the current setback.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue700.82676.71+3.56%625.85+11.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total396.79392.86+1%362.88+9.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.8825.7+4.61%25.95+3.6%
Total Operating Expense482.67476.47+1.3%401.03+20.36%
Operating Income218.15200.24+8.95%224.81-2.96%
Net Income Before Taxes500.05331.87+50.68%308.45+62.12%
Net Income23.26232.9-90.01%205.12-88.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.6217.8-90.91%13.07-87.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹23.26Cr
₹700.82Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsInfo Edge India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.66% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.