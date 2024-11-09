Hello User
Info Edge India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.66% YOY

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 88.66% YOY

Livemint

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.98% YoY & profit decreased by 88.66% YoY.

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live

Info Edge India Q2 Results Live : Info Edge India announced its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue by 11.98% year-on-year. However, the company faced a drastic decline in profit, which plummeted by 88.66% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Info Edge reported a growth in revenue of 3.56%, while profit saw a staggering decrease of 90.01%. This has raised concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability amid rising costs.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1% quarter-on-quarter, and increased by 9.34% year-on-year, contributing to the overall profit decline. Despite these rising costs, operating income showed a modest increase of 8.95% from the previous quarter but decreased by 2.96% on a year-on-year basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 1.62, reflecting a sharp decline of 87.63% year-on-year, raising questions about the company's ability to maintain its profit margins in the current market climate.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Info Edge India has demonstrated resilience in the stock market with a 6.21% return over the last week, 32.78% over the past six months, and an impressive 53.75% year-to-date return. The company currently has a market capitalization of 102,186.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of 8,472 and a low of 4,456.1.

As of November 9, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Info Edge India, 3 have given a Sell rating, 4 have rated it Hold, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation from analysts is to Buy, indicating potential optimism about the company's future performance despite the current setback.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue700.82676.71+3.56%625.85+11.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total396.79392.86+1%362.88+9.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.8825.7+4.61%25.95+3.6%
Total Operating Expense482.67476.47+1.3%401.03+20.36%
Operating Income218.15200.24+8.95%224.81-2.96%
Net Income Before Taxes500.05331.87+50.68%308.45+62.12%
Net Income23.26232.9-90.01%205.12-88.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.6217.8-90.91%13.07-87.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.26Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹700.82Cr

