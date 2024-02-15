Info Edge India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 151.09Cr, Revenue increased by 6.38% YoY

Info Edge India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.38% & the profit came at ₹151.09cr.
It is noteworthy that Info Edge India had declared a loss of ₹116.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 4.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 19% q-o-q & increased by 151.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.41 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% Y-o-Y.
Info Edge India has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 24.1% return in the last 6 months, and 3.92% YTD return.
Currently, Info Edge India has a market cap of ₹68968.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5545 & ₹3308.2 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Info Edge India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|627.12
|625.85
|+0.2%
|589.52
|+6.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|364.29
|362.88
|+0.39%
|348.94
|+4.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.82
|25.95
|-0.51%
|20.27
|+27.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|445.02
|401.03
|+10.97%
|941.17
|-52.72%
|Operating Income
|182.1
|224.81
|-19%
|-351.66
|+151.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|190.44
|308.45
|-38.26%
|99.46
|+91.47%
|Net Income
|151.09
|205.12
|-26.34%
|-116.53
|+229.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.41
|13.07
|-12.69%
|9.79
|+16.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹151.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹627.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!