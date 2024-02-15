Hello User
Info Edge India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 151.09Cr, Revenue increased by 6.38% YoY

Livemint

Info Edge India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Info Edge India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.38% & the profit came at 151.09cr.

It is noteworthy that Info Edge India had declared a loss of 116.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 4.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19% q-o-q & increased by 151.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.41 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% Y-o-Y.

Info Edge India has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 24.1% return in the last 6 months, and 3.92% YTD return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market cap of 68968.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5545 & 3308.2 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue627.12625.85+0.2%589.52+6.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total364.29362.88+0.39%348.94+4.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.8225.95-0.51%20.27+27.39%
Total Operating Expense445.02401.03+10.97%941.17-52.72%
Operating Income182.1224.81-19%-351.66+151.78%
Net Income Before Taxes190.44308.45-38.26%99.46+91.47%
Net Income151.09205.12-26.34%-116.53+229.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.4113.07-12.69%9.79+16.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹151.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹627.12Cr

