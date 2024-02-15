Info Edge India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 151.09Cr, Revenue increased by 6.38% YoY

Info Edge India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.38% & the profit came at ₹151.09cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Info Edge India had declared a loss of ₹116.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 4.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19% q-o-q & increased by 151.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.41 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Info Edge India has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 24.1% return in the last 6 months, and 3.92% YTD return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market cap of ₹68968.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5545 & ₹3308.2 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Info Edge India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 627.12 625.85 +0.2% 589.52 +6.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 364.29 362.88 +0.39% 348.94 +4.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.82 25.95 -0.51% 20.27 +27.39% Total Operating Expense 445.02 401.03 +10.97% 941.17 -52.72% Operating Income 182.1 224.81 -19% -351.66 +151.78% Net Income Before Taxes 190.44 308.45 -38.26% 99.46 +91.47% Net Income 151.09 205.12 -26.34% -116.53 +229.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.41 13.07 -12.69% 9.79 +16.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹151.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹627.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!