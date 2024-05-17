Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY

Info Edge India Q4 Results Live : Info Edge India announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with a topline growth of 8.7% and a profit of ₹60.39 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹272.83 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
The revenue for Info Edge India saw a growth of 4.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q and 2.88% y-o-y.
Despite the increase in expenses, the company's operating income took a hit, decreasing by 82.54% q-o-q and 53.13% y-o-y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.43, marking a significant 170.53% increase y-o-y.
In terms of stock performance, Info Edge India delivered -1.43% return in the last week, 23.25% return in the last 6 months, and 14.14% year-to-date return.
Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹75,755.4 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹6,355 and ₹3,702.95 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 analysts giving a Hold rating, 7 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
Info Edge India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|657.42
|627.12
|+4.83%
|604.78
|+8.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|376.26
|364.29
|+3.29%
|365.73
|+2.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.61
|25.82
|-0.78%
|20.2
|+26.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|625.63
|445.02
|+40.58%
|536.96
|+16.51%
|Operating Income
|31.79
|182.1
|-82.54%
|67.83
|-53.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|162.44
|190.44
|-14.7%
|-446.97
|+136.34%
|Net Income
|60.39
|151.09
|-60.03%
|-272.83
|+122.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.43
|11.41
|+0.13%
|-16.2
|+170.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.39Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹657.42Cr
