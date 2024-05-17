Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY

Info Edge India Q4 Results Live : Info Edge India announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with a topline growth of 8.7% and a profit of ₹60.39 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹272.83 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue for Info Edge India saw a growth of 4.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q and 2.88% y-o-y.

Despite the increase in expenses, the company's operating income took a hit, decreasing by 82.54% q-o-q and 53.13% y-o-y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.43, marking a significant 170.53% increase y-o-y.

In terms of stock performance, Info Edge India delivered -1.43% return in the last week, 23.25% return in the last 6 months, and 14.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of ₹75,755.4 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹6,355 and ₹3,702.95 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 analysts giving a Hold rating, 7 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Info Edge India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 657.42 627.12 +4.83% 604.78 +8.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 376.26 364.29 +3.29% 365.73 +2.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.61 25.82 -0.78% 20.2 +26.78% Total Operating Expense 625.63 445.02 +40.58% 536.96 +16.51% Operating Income 31.79 182.1 -82.54% 67.83 -53.13% Net Income Before Taxes 162.44 190.44 -14.7% -446.97 +136.34% Net Income 60.39 151.09 -60.03% -272.83 +122.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.43 11.41 +0.13% -16.2 +170.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.39Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹657.42Cr

