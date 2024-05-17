Hello User
Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY

Info Edge India Q4 results : profit at ₹60.39Cr, Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY

Livemint

Info Edge India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 8.7% YoY & profit at 60.39Cr

Info Edge India Q4 Results Live

Info Edge India Q4 Results Live : Info Edge India announced their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, with a topline growth of 8.7% and a profit of 60.39 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the loss of 272.83 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

The revenue for Info Edge India saw a growth of 4.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q and 2.88% y-o-y.

Despite the increase in expenses, the company's operating income took a hit, decreasing by 82.54% q-o-q and 53.13% y-o-y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 11.43, marking a significant 170.53% increase y-o-y.

In terms of stock performance, Info Edge India delivered -1.43% return in the last week, 23.25% return in the last 6 months, and 14.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Info Edge India has a market capitalization of 75,755.4 crore with a 52-week high/low of 6,355 and 3,702.95 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 analysts giving a Hold rating, 7 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Info Edge India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue657.42627.12+4.83%604.78+8.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total376.26364.29+3.29%365.73+2.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.6125.82-0.78%20.2+26.78%
Total Operating Expense625.63445.02+40.58%536.96+16.51%
Operating Income31.79182.1-82.54%67.83-53.13%
Net Income Before Taxes162.44190.44-14.7%-446.97+136.34%
Net Income60.39151.09-60.03%-272.83+122.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.4311.41+0.13%-16.2+170.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.39Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹657.42Cr

