Info Edge (India) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹200 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34.7% from ₹148 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹503 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23).
Info Edge’s standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 15.1% to ₹584.2 crore from ₹507.6 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenues for the quarter in the recruitment business grew 15.3% YoY, while the revenues in the real estate business grew 24.6% YoY.
Billing for the quarter dropped marginally by 0.2% year on year and stood at ₹523 crore, Info Edge said.
On a consolidated basis, Info Edge’s net profit dropped 50% YoY to ₹147.4 crore, while revenue rose 14% to ₹626 crore in the June quarter.
“The Naukri business is facing headwinds in IT Hiring, however the Non IT Hiring market continues to look good. Growth in 99acres continues to be strong. In Jeevansathi our Freemium strategy has helped us bring down our marketing spend and cut burn over the last few quarters," said Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Info Edge.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose 39% to ₹226.6 crore from ₹163 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 38.8% from 32.1%, YoY.
Despite the challenging environment in IT recruitment, growth in Billings and rationalization of spending in 99acres, Shiksha and Jeevansathi business contributed to generating around ₹145 crore of cash from operations in Q1FY24, Info Edge’s CFO and Whole Time Director Chintan Thakkar said.
At 2:40 pm, Info Edge share price was trading 4.14% lower at ₹4,458.00 apiece on the BSE.
